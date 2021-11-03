In less than a week: Ethereum hit its all-time high again – Bitcoin news

The capitalization of the entire crypto market is 2.76 trillion dollars, according to CoinMarketCap.

Remarkable The rise of Ethereum: how the second most popular cryptocurrency in the world can squeeze Bitcoin

Ethereum has renewed its all-time high for the second time in several days

New Ethereum Record – 4642 dollars for a coin. The previous record was recorded October 29, 2021, which, in turn, surpassed the cryptocurrency’s May high. At the time of creation of this material, the cost of Ethereum is 4606 dollars per coin, according to the version CoinDesk. The market capitalization of the digital coin has reached 541 billion dollars.

Edition Independent notes that the cost of Ethereum is growing against the background of the following reasons:

the popularity of the Ethereum blockchain, which is used to create decentralized applications and transactions with NFT;

the expectation that Ethereum will become one of the main options in any future metaverse that tech giants are creating. For example, Mark Zuckerberg’s company.

Ethereum has renewed its all-time high for the second time / Photo Unsplash

Metaverse

The term is used to describe the concept of a future iteration of the Internet, consisting of permanent, shared three-dimensional virtual spaces that are linked into a perceived virtual universe.

On the crypto market, Ethereum is only ahead of Bitcoin, the value of which fluctuates at the level 63 thousand dollars, and the capitalization of the digital coin is $ 1.1 trillion, according to CoinDesk… We add that recently bitcoin price also set a new all-time high – almost 67 thousand dollars. Edition TGSL reports that over the past year, Ethereum has risen in price by 1000%, while bitcoin for a similar time interval skyrocketed in price by 380%…