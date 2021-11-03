In Moscow and the Moscow region, students will be allowed to attend lectures using QR codes :: Society :: RBC

An experiment with the introduction of QR codes for visiting universities is planned to be carried out in the capital and the Moscow region. At the same time, it is planned to intensify vaccination among students

Photo: Kirill Kukhmar / TASS



Members of the Council of Rectors of Universities in Moscow and the Moscow Region have agreed to introduce QR codes in an experimental mode for organizing full-time student education, Nikolai Kudryavtsev, Chairman of the Council, President of the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, told TASS.

“We have agreed until the following: we are now starting to move along this path, we are training somewhere (to enter QR codes for students. – RBK). <...> Educational processes are different for everyone, there are creative universities, where it is somehow strange to study online, “the agency quotes Kudryavtsev.

According to him, the council members agreed not to impose strict restrictive measures, but set a goal to “defuse” those classrooms where unvaccinated students will study in order to reduce the likelihood of infection. It is also planned to “increase the percentage of students vaccinated against coronavirus.”

“We agreed that we will gather within seven to ten days to analyze this situation, see how it all goes, and possibly make some adjustments,” said the head of the council.