In Poland, 30-year-old woman dies after last year’s law banning abortions

In Poland, a 30-year-old woman has died after the law passed last year banning abortions, foreign publications report. Poland, which even declared illegal abortions due to a defect in the fetus, faced the death of a pregnant woman for the first time, whose unborn child, as determined by doctors, had previously discovered defects, according to the private national TV channel TVN24, citing the lawyer of the deceased. – According to the head of the legal office, Jolanta Budzovskaya, doctors took a wait-and-see attitude, planning surgical intervention only after the death of the fetus, basing their actions on existing norms limiting the possibility of an abortion. The woman’s cause of death was septic shock. Her family, husband and young daughter, turned to law enforcement officers about a possible medical error. According to the lawyer, the decision of the Polish Constitutional Court to ban termination of pregnancy in such cases, adopted in October last year, influenced the behavior of doctors: faced with such a dilemma, doctors are more often worried about possible criminal liability than about the safety of the patient. In this particular case, they could have foreseen the deterioration of the woman’s health and had an abortion, but did not dare. According to the decree, termination of pregnancy is now legal only in cases of rape and incest, as well as when the life and health of the mother is at risk.

The news of the young woman’s death led to street protests in her hometown in the south of the country and in several other larger Polish cities, including Warsaw, where protesters with placards such as “Women’s Hell” and “Abortion Means Life” gathered in front of the seat of the Constitutional Court. In an interview with ABC News, the head of the International Planned Parenthood Federation, commenting on the incident, emphasized that “too repressive laws that involve sanctions against doctors, as a rule, are interpreted by them even more harshly and literally, in order to avoid personal risk and responsibility.” Reuters notes that the protests in Poland are gaining momentum and threaten to escalate into a confrontation between liberals and Catholic conservatives, who initiated the adoption of the law banning abortion.

The head of the ruling Law and Justice party in Poland, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, accused the opposition of supporting mass protests amid the pandemic, saying that “on the hands of (its leaders) the blood” of those who will die from new coronavirus infections. (material prepared by Rinat Valiulin)