In Primorye, 303 new cases of coronavirus – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

Over the past day, 303 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Primorye, with a cumulative total of 77 122. This was announced on Wednesday, November 3, by the regional government.

314 people recovered – a total of 68,195 people coped with the disease.

Four died – 1271 people died in total.

541 832 Primorye were vaccinated.

Note that since October 28, a record for the daily increase in COVID-19 cases has been set every day. The first record number was 270 new cases per day – before that, the figure had not risen above 264 cases since August 2021, the number was considered the highest increase in the region for the entire pandemic.

In just a week, 1990 people fell ill with coronavirus in Primorye.

Recall that the government of the Primorsky Territory published in its Instagram a message about administrative responsibility for violating the requirement for vaccination, which is mandatory for part of the population. Unvaccinated workers in certain areas face fines of up to 40 thousand rubles, entrepreneurs – up to 150 thousand, legal entities – up to 500.

Also, from October 30, watching a movie, sitting in a cafe or going to a performance without a QR code will not work, so spectators are refunded for tickets, and guests of catering establishments began to offer takeaway food.