In Russia, a new maximum of deaths from coronavirus per day. How did the regions react?

The head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova named 12 regions where the increase in cases per 100 thousand people exceeds the national average. These are Samara, Ulyanovsk, Novgorod, Bryansk, Smolensk, Murmansk, Kaliningrad and Oryol regions, the republics of Khakassia and Komi, Khabarovsk, Trans-Baikal Territory

Russia has updated the maximum number of deaths per day: their number was 1178 people. The number of cases per day decreased from 40.5 to 39 thousand.

This is due to the data for Moscow: 5700 new cases were detected in the capital, while the day before there were more than 7 thousand. In the regions, the incidence continues to grow.

On the eve, the Novgorod region extended non-working days for another week until November 14. At a government meeting, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, named 11 more regions where the increase in cases by 100 thousand people exceeds the national average. These are Samara, Ulyanovsk, Bryansk, Smolensk, Murmansk, Kaliningrad and Oryol regions, the republics of Khakassia and Komi, Khabarovsk and Trans-Baikal Territories.

Popova also noted that more time is needed for a noticeable effect from the adopted restrictions. Immediately after that, Rospotrebnadzor of the Samara Region recommended extending non-working days in the region. Since the beginning of September, the increase in cases there has grown from 500 to 1.5 thousand per day, anti-records continue to be updated daily.

Service enterprises and non-food stores have been closed since October 25 in Samara. Moreover, the governor’s decree says that they will be able to open only after a special order. There is no noticeable concern about a possible extension of the lockdown in the region, says journalist from Samara Alina Kalinina…

– We have been living for the second week with restrictions. After a week, the lockdown statistics are still not visible. – How is your vaccination going? Have people gone to get vaccinated? – Come on, you can even see, before there were empty mobiles [центры вакцинации]… Today is the day of vaccination in Samara, mobile points have been called everywhere, in shopping centers, and we have many hospitals, probably four hospitals, which are treated around the clock. And the queues, well, not to say that there is just a crush, but there is always someone standing in line. I myself vaccinated my mother a few days ago, there was a queue. Somehow I did not see any particular excitement either in social networks, anywhere, but the only thing, of course, is difficult for older people to understand this system of public services with QR codes. My mother also did not figure it out, she goes to the store with a booklet that was given out after the first vaccination. Although she doesn’t have two shots yet, she’s allowed.

There is no official decision by the authorities to extend the restrictions in the Samara region. The head of Komi, Vladimir Uyba, also announced the possible preservation of the non-working day regime. According to him, the decision was postponed until November 6.

The authorities of the Khabarovsk Territory allow the introduction of a full lockdown, if the rate of vaccination remains at the same level. In the region, up to 2.5 thousand people are vaccinated daily with resources of 8 thousand.

Non-working days in Khabarovsk were declared conditionally. Almost all enterprises operate without restrictions, despite the fact that the anti-disease record has once again been updated the day before, says chief editor of the news agency “Amur-Media” Evgeny Nikitenko…

– Since November 1, we have a “light” mode, we are just testing and trying how it will be. The QR code will be required when visiting cinemas, theaters, nightclubs, sports events and football and ice hockey competitions. The mode, which implies QR codes of maximum rigidity, will only be in three weeks, this is already visiting a catering, and checking into a hotel, and visiting swimming pools, fitness centers and the like. Naturally, our business was very worried about this, that is, even before the introduction of QR codes, the association of restaurateurs said that their income would drop by up to 70-80%, they do not know how to survive. And yesterday there was just a meeting of the headquarters on coronavirus, where it was announced that the death rate of 2020 against the background of covid, we can expect in the Khabarovsk Territory already in November. – If the situation is so critical, why haven’t more serious measures been introduced earlier? Was it not discussed with you? – We looked at the statistics. Well, by and large, if you look at the Far Eastern Federal District, in the closest neighbors, in Primorye, similar measures are being introduced since November 15. I will not say that the situation is catastrophic, no, it is too early to talk about it. But, let’s just say, the preconditions for it to worsen, yes, now there is, and the government is telling us about this directly. Let’s go get vaccinated more actively, it’s really true, yesterday I put myself a vaccine, asked the doctors, and they said that there really was a flow after the first announcement of the introduction of QR codes.

The authorities of the Murmansk and Kaliningrad regions do not plan to extend the non-working days, despite the statements of Rospotrebnadzor. In Kaliningrad, in early October, QR codes were introduced to visit public places, which greatly spurred vaccination in the region. But the closure of these establishments, on the contrary, does not stimulate anyone, says Anton Khomenko, editor-in-chief of Business FM Kaliningrad.

After the restrictions were imposed in the capital, Muscovites began to massively book hotels in the regions where they planned to wait out non-working days. But when the measure became ubiquitous, there was a wave of cancellations. As stated in the Association of Tour Operators, travel companies lost about 2 billion rubles. Most often they refused to travel to St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad: more than 40% of cancellations.

As for foreign trips, Russians are waiting for the extension of the weekend and are in no hurry to take return tickets, RIA Novosti reports with reference to Tutu.ru. The most popular departure dates were October 29 and 30, which together account for a quarter of issued air tickets. But on the days of the end of the restrictions, only about 9% of tickets were bought.

