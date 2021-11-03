In Sweden, a man killed a man by falling from the seventh floor in a concert hall

https://ria.ru/20211103/padenie-1757473423.html

in the world

Sweden

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. A man fell from the seventh floor on two people in a concert hall in the Swedish city of Uppsala, he died, and one of the victims in the incident died, according to the Swedish police. According to law enforcement officers, eyewitnesses said that the man fell on two people who were in the lobby. “The man who fell from a great height, a man in his 80s, died on the spot. Another man, a man in his 60s, who was in the lobby, also later died,” police said. The Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported that Uppsala should was held a tribute concert dedicated to the legendary musicians of the ABBA group Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersen, but it was canceled in connection with the incident. Law enforcement officers also reported a woman who was injured. The concert hall, which seats about 1,000, is now closed for investigation, police said, but the Uppsala Concert Complex website says it will remain closed from November 3 to 5. Police are currently considering the incident as an accident.

Sweden

in the world, sweden