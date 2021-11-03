In the Khabarovsk Territory, due to the high incidence of coronavirus infection, new restrictions are introduced – News – Events

The government of the Khabarovsk Territory hosted a meeting of the operational headquarters to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. The incidence rate of COVID-19 in the region has increased 6 times over the past 4 weeks. During the week, 2,759 cases of the disease were registered in the Khabarovsk Territory. The members of the headquarters made a decision from November 4 to 12, 2021 in Khabarovsk, Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Amursk, Sovetskaya Gavan, Nikolaevsk-on-Amur, Bikin, the village of Pereyaslavka of the Lazo district, as well as in the Khabarovsk district to prohibit the provision of trade services in the shopping center , catering, except for take-out work. Kindergartens, schools and colleges continue to operate as usual.

So, according to the innovations, the provision of trade services in shopping centers is prohibited from 4 to 12 November 2021. The ban does not apply to the sale of food products, the operation of pet shops and pharmacies. Restrictions will not apply to catering services that work to take out or deliver orders, as well as catering facilities operating in the buildings of auto, railway, river (sea) stations, ports and airports.

– The greatest increase in cases is observed in Khabarovsk and Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Khabarovsk, Nikolaevsk, Solnechny, Komsomolsk, Amur, Vyazemsk municipal districts of the region. The number of patients on mechanical ventilation and seriously ill patients is growing, at the moment there are 49 of them, 1.5 weeks ago this figure was an order of magnitude lower. Last year, the increase in mortality amounted to 2,600 people, for 10 months of 2021 these values ​​have already been exceeded. Serious restrictive measures are now urgently needed, – said Yevgeny Nikonov, Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Khabarovsk Territory for Social Issues.

The work of baths, children’s play centers, rooms and attractions in enclosed spaces, as well as shops specializing in the sale of alcoholic beverages, in which the volume of sales of alcoholic beverages exceeds 50%, will be suspended until November 12 in the indicated 8 settlements. To visit spas, beauty salons, hairdressing salons from November 4, you will need to present the QR code of the vaccinated or ill person, and from November 7 this rule will become mandatory for the use of intercity road and rail transport in the Khabarovsk Territory.

From November 4, institutions providing banking, financial and insurance services must transfer at least 70% of employees to remote work.

From November 13, the presentation of QR codes will be required in Khabarovsk, Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Amursk, Sovetskaya Gavan, Nikolaevsk-on-Amur, Bikin, the village of Pereyaslavka of the Lazo district, as well as in the Khabarovsk region when visiting shopping centers, catering organizations, hotels, hostels, baths, fitness centers and swimming pools. Since December, it is also planned to introduce QR codes in the building of Khabarovsk International Airport and when selling air tickets.

Over the past week, the bed capacity of the Khabarovsk Territory has been increased by 336 beds in Khabarovsk, the Lazo region, Amursk. 2,428 beds have been deployed, the workload is 89%, and the building of the Regional Psychiatric Hospital in the southern microdistrict of Khabarovsk is being transferred to the red zone. In 11 SKT centers, 700 examinations are carried out daily, by the ICA and PCR method, the doctors performed 44,476 examinations per week.

Since the beginning of 2021, the Khabarovsk Territory has received 566,858 doses of the vaccine, 175,183 doses are available. Also on November 3, 4,950 doses of the Kovivac vaccine were received. It will be distributed to all medical institutions in the region, including 12 mobile points in the region. From 4 to 7 November, the points will work as usual. To date, 391 315 people have received immunity against COVID-19, 360 266 people have fully completed vaccination.

Press Service of the Governor and Government of the Khabarovsk Territory

