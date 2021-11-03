In the Krasnodar Territory, due to the epidemiological situation, new restrictions are introduced

The corresponding decree was signed by Governor Veniamin Kondratyev.

All mass sports, physical culture, entertainment, entertainment and cultural events are suspended until November 14. Exceptions – holding professional sports competitions in team game sports among professional sports leagues is allowed without the participation of spectators; measures agreed with the Chief State Sanitary Doctor of the Russian Federation or his deputies.

From November 6 to November 14, throughout the Krasnodar Territory, adults are allowed to visit catering facilities only with a certificate or a QR code from the personal account of the State Services portal about vaccination against COVID-19 or a previous illness.

In the resorts of the Krasnodar Territory of federal and regional significance, visiting shopping and entertainment centers and complexes, multifunctional shopping and entertainment centers and shopping centers by adults is allowed only if there is a certificate or a QR code from the personal account of the State Services portal about vaccination against COVID-19 or a past disease, as well as with a certificate about a medical withdrawal from vaccination.

The resorts of federal and regional significance in the Kuban include Sochi, Gelendzhik, Anapa, Goryachy Klyuch, Yeysk, as well as the settlements of the Tuapse region (Dzhubga, Novomikhailovsky, Nebug, Gizel-Dere, Shepsi).

You can still check in with the first component of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, you can visit a cafe, restaurant or a mass event only with a certificate or a QR code about vaccination or previous illness.

The previously introduced restrictions also continue to apply. The work of institutions and organizations in various fields is possible only with strict observance of the current requirements of Rospotrebnadzor, the press service of the regional administration reports.

As Kubanskie Novosti wrote earlier, more than 240 administrative protocols were drawn up against violators of antiquated measures in Krasnodar. Police, Cossacks and administration officials are part of 30 mobile groups that monitor the observance of antiquated restrictions in the Kuban capital.

Compliance with the antiquated requirements of Rospotrebnadzor is checked at train stations, airports, public intercity transport, taxis, as well as in shopping centers and shops.