In the Moscow region, mass events were allowed to be held only with QR codes

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Mass events in the Moscow region will be held if all spectators have QR codes, according to the telegram channel of the Governor of the Moscow region Andrei Vorobyov “Vorobiev LIVE.” , advertising and other similar events, only if all viewers have a special QR code + mask (respirator), “the message says. According to the telegram channel, if some viewers do not have a special QR code, restrictions apply : 50 people at the same time when holding events in the premises, 500 people at the same time when holding events in the open air. It is noted that this limitation does not apply when holding events in cultural and educational organizations.
