https://ria.ru/20211103/meropriyatiya-1757562614.html

In the Moscow region, mass events were allowed to be held only with QR codes

In the Moscow region, mass events were allowed to be held only with QR codes – RIA Novosti, 11/03/2021

In the Moscow region, mass events were allowed to be held only with QR codes

Mass events in the Moscow region will be held if all viewers have QR codes, according to the telegram channel of the governor of the Moscow region Andrei … RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

2021-11-03T15: 07

2021-11-03T15: 07

2021-11-03T15: 07

society

Moscow region (Moscow region)

coronaviruses

coronavirus covid-19

coronavirus in Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/16/1755860299_0 0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e613d76371c045a9e456a4e8c721978e.jpg

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Mass events in the Moscow region will be held if all spectators have QR codes, according to the telegram channel of the Governor of the Moscow region Andrei Vorobyov “Vorobiev LIVE.” , advertising and other similar events, only if all viewers have a special QR code + mask (respirator), “the message says. According to the telegram channel, if some viewers do not have a special QR code, restrictions apply : 50 people at the same time when holding events in the premises, 500 people at the same time when holding events in the open air. It is noted that this limitation does not apply when holding events in cultural and educational organizations.

Moscow region (Moscow region)

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/16/1755860299_165-0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d24aefd2a980f511a73b8a8955354927.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, Moscow region (Moscow region), coronaviruses, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in Russia