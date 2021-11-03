https://ria.ru/20211102/nesovershennoletnie-1757383245.html

In the Sverdlovsk region, minors will be banned from visiting the shopping center

2021-11-02T14: 46

EKATERINBURG, November 2 – RIA Novosti. Minors from November 4 will not be able to visit shopping centers in the Sverdlovsk region without their parents due to the difficult situation with the coronavirus, the deputy head of the region Pavel Krekov told reporters. (coronavirus) is asymptomatic, sometimes neither they themselves nor their parents know about this, so they can be carriers of the infection, “Krekov said. He noted that the measure will be introduced” in the coming days. “In addition, Krekov did not rule out the possibility of introducing lockdown if shopping centers and catering establishments continue to violate the QR code regime. The Kremlin has repeatedly stated that regional authorities have special powers during a pandemic and can independently decide on new restrictions depending on the development of the epidemiological situation. 158.8 thousand cases of coronavirus infection were registered in the Sverdlovsk region, including number 718 in the last 24 hours. 7,500 patients have died and vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus. According to the head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the percentage of vaccinated among seriously ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03%, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

