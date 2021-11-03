https://ria.ru/20211102/nerabochie-1757336993.html

In the Ulyanovsk region, the extension of non-working days was allowed

In the Ulyanovsk region allowed the extension of non-working days – Russia news today

In the Ulyanovsk region, the extension of non-working days was allowed

The Governor of the Ulyanovsk Region Alexey Russkikh announced a possible extension of non-working days in the region after November 7, if the situation cannot be stabilized according to RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

2021-11-02T11: 27

2021-11-02T11: 27

2021-11-02T11: 27

spread of coronavirus

society

Ulyanovsk region

vladimir putin

alexey russkikh

health – society

coronaviruses

coronavirus covid-19

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/10/1750318258_0:158:3183:1948_1920x0_80_0_0_0789a6d6a8c054a4a866edd2bb4eb547.jpg

SAMARA, November 2 – RIA Novosti. The governor of the Ulyanovsk region, Alexei Russkikh, announced a possible extension of non-working days in the region after November 7, if the situation on coronavirus cannot be stabilized. “Some regions are already extending the lockdown. incidence, “- said the Russians on Tuesday at a meeting of the headquarters for the development of the region. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously signed a decree on non-working days in the country from October 30 to November 7 as part of countering the coronavirus disease. At the same time, the regions were given the right to establish additional non-working days until October 30 and / or extend them after November 7. In the Ulyanovsk region, 96,294 cases of infection were laboratory confirmed, including 585 in the last day, 3,053 people died with COVID-19, 85 recovered. 016 people.

Ulyanovsk region

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/10/1750318258_483-0:3183:2025_1920x0_80_0_0_b5a3a4f59425e6ccc58959e9465279bc.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, ulyanovsk region, vladimir putin, aleksey russkikh, health – society, coronaviruses, covid-19 coronavirus, coronavirus in russia