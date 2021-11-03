https://ria.ru/20211103/ukraina-1757542773.html
“Only pants help to maintain”: Ukraine screams about the indifference of the West
MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Western countries are demonstratively on the side of Ukraine, but in fact they are not inclined to actively cooperate with it. Political analyst Andrei Ermolaev said this on the First Independent TV channel. According to the expert, if Europe really wanted to help Kiev, it would have been possible to start contacts on investment support programs on a par, in particular, with Poland, for a long time. Nevertheless, in the West they limit themselves to a “constant drip.” “In Brussels, in New York, in London, regardless of the politeness that we hear at public events, in fact, the real state of affairs in Ukraine is deeply on the drum. & Lt; … & gt; The maximum help that we see is several hundred million for maintaining our trousers, when our budget is bursting, and military assistance that we are proudly provided, that is, “shoot and survive,” said Ermolaev. The political scientist emphasized that ” no Macron and Biden “will not solve the country’s problems, for example, in the Donbass. The Kiev authorities themselves need to make efforts to de-escalate, making their position” more adequate and intelligible, “he concluded.
