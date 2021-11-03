Infectionist explained the need for a test for vaccination “Sputnik V”

https://ria.ru/20211103/test-1757513760.html

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. A test that determines whether a person was actually vaccinated with the Sputnik V vaccine is necessary in order to prove the effectiveness of the vaccine, while in normal practice the treatment protocols for vaccinated and those who have not been vaccinated do not differ significantly, the doctor told RIA Novosti. Infectious disease specialist Yevgeny Timakov. Earlier, the Izvestia newspaper, citing the director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, Alexander Gintsburg, reported that scientists have created a test that makes sure that a person has indeed been vaccinated against COVID-19. Antibodies to the envelope of the adeno 26th vector serve as a vaccination marker, since the first component of Sputnik V is made on its basis. Due to the fact that the vector is very rare in humans, the presence of antibodies to adeno 26 confirms that the person was vaccinated. Gunzburg added that antibodies to this marker are not found “in about 80% of people in intensive care who claim to be vaccinated.” At the moment, about 50-60 people have been tested. “This test is more likely in order not to discredit the vaccine and to show that in hospitals those who were allegedly vaccinated and are still in serious condition are not actually vaccinated. to show that the vaccine works and that there are those who buy the certificates, “Timakov said. He explained that the protocols for treating coronavirus in vaccinated and unvaccinated do not differ much, and they are more alert to the treatment of those who have not been vaccinated.” scientific data and there is no research on the treatment protocol for vaccinated and unvaccinated. There is unequivocal information that vaccinated people get sick easier. But the treatment is the same for everyone, “said Timakov.

