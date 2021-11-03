ING named the condition under which the dollar will rise today after the Fed’s decision

Schedule dollar index at intervals of 60 minutes

The dollar could rally if the Federal Reserve says it may raise interest rates earlier, changing its previous view that the current period of high inflation is temporary, ING said.

“The bearish dynamics of the dollar today is explained by them that tapering is widely expected. The Fed, at its core, remains a dove. She is worried that her decision could inflate the cost of borrowing, write strategists ING. “However, at some point the Fed will have to admit that higher inflation does not largely reflect the transition factors.”

Analysts believe that if the Fed begins to show more concern about inflation in its monetary policy decision, which is announced at 18:00 GMT, market rates in the US and the dollar could rise. According to them, this decision could lead to testing the DXY dollar index of the resistance level in the area of ​​94.50-94.70.

The DXY fell 0.1% to hit 93.9810. Against the euro, the dollar fell slightly to $ 1.1586. This is close to the euro’s low of $ 1.1522 reached in October and the strongest for the dollar since July 2020.

The Fed is expected to announce today a cutback to its $ 120 billion a month asset purchase program.

