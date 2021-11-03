https://ria.ru/20211103/blokirovka-1757540361.html

Instagram has blocked the official page of the government of Sevastopol

2021-11-03T13: 40

2021-11-03T13: 40

2021-11-03T14: 18

SIMFEROPOL, November 3 – RIA Novosti. The social network Instagram has blocked the official page of the government of Sevastopol, more than 10 thousand subscribers have been lost, said the head of the information policy department of the city government Irina Yukhina. “Instagram has blocked the official page of the government … We have lost more than 10 thousand subscribers who could write to us any day and at any time, to ask for help or some kind of clarification, “Yukhina told reporters. According to her, the page, unfortunately, could not be restored. The reason for blocking is too many responses to user comments, which the social network considered “excessive activity.” Yukhina stressed that it was decided to create a new page: @sevastopol_gov. “We continue to work and invite you to ask questions or write comments on our new page,” Yukhina said.

