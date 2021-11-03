Interior Ministry confirms the identity of a member of Basayev’s gang detained in Astrakhan

https://ria.ru/20211103/zaderzhanie-1757480043.html

A member of Basayev’s gang, Magomed Alkhanov, who escaped from a mental hospital in Astrakhan, was detained in a cafe thanks to residents of the region who identified the criminal and told RIA Novosti, 03.11.

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. A member of Basayev’s gang, Magomed Alkhanov, who escaped from a mental hospital in Astrakhan, was detained in a cafe thanks to residents of the region, who identified the criminal and reported to the police, according to the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Media. from a mental hospital in Astrakhan of a criminal. Then the officers were “identifying the person.” According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the criminal was detained in a cafe in the Trusovsky district of the regional center. Visitors to the institution reported to the police that they noticed an unknown person who looked like the wanted one. The operation was carried out by the Astrakhan police together with officers of the regional FSB, FSIN and Rosgvardia. Magomed Alkhanov, convicted of banditry, escaped from custody from a department of a psychiatric hospital in Astrakhan on October 26. The agency’s source clarified that the fugitive had already served ten years for banditry, and then his involvement in the attack on the Pskov paratroopers as part of Shamil Basayev’s gang was established. Alkhanov was detained in the Stavropol Territory in June, and was brought to Astrakhan for a psychiatric examination. He was put on the federal wanted list.

