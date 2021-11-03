Interpol announced the impossibility of searching for Tikhanovskaya through the organization’s channels – Gazeta.Ru

The head of the Belarusian bureau of Interpol Dmitry Medvedev said on the air of the program “This is another” broadcast by the TV channel “Belarus – 1” that the organization considered it impossible to use its channels for the international search for the participant of the Belarusian presidential campaign Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. It is reported by TASS…

“After studying the materials provided by us, a decision was made by a special working group – a structural unit of the General Secretariat [Интерпола] about the impossibility of using Interpol channels to search for this citizen, ”Medvedev said.

Formerly the Investigative Committee of Belarus aroused against Tikhanovskaya, a new criminal case under the article “Unauthorized conferral of the title or power of an official.”

On August 9, 2020, presidential elections were held in Belarus, in which Alexander Lukashenko won. All the headquarters of the opposition candidates declared non-recognition of their official results. The protesters were supported by employees of the largest industrial enterprises, declaring a strike. The security forces used special equipment, stun grenades and rubber bullets against the demonstrators.

Later, the ex-presidential candidate of the republic Svetlana Tikhanovskaya announced the creation of the Opposition Coordination Council in the country, which should facilitate the transfer of power.