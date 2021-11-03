Interpol found it impossible to search for Svetlana Tikhanovskaya through its channels :: Politics :: RBC

Interpol considers it impossible to use its channels for the international search for the former presidential candidate of Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. This was stated by the head of the national central bureau of Interpol in Belarus Dmitry Medvedev on the air on the TV channel “Belarus – 1”.

“After studying the materials provided by us, a decision was made by a special working group – a structural unit of the General Secretariat [Интерпола] about the impossibility of using Interpol channels to search for this citizen, ”he said (quoted by reform.by).

In addition, according to him, Interpol “never under any pretext casts doubt on the legality of those criminal cases that have been initiated on the territory of the Republic of Belarus.” “This is just adherence to the rules, norms that exist in the organization,” Medvedev added.

A new case was opened on Tikhanovskaya – for the “creation of pseudo organs of power”



Tikhanovskaya in 2020 participated as an opposition candidate in the presidential elections in Belarus. According to the republican CEC, she lost to the incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko with a score of 10.1% against 80.1%.

Tikhanovskaya’s headquarters did not recognize these election results and demanded a recount. After that, mass protests began in the republic, the participants of which demanded that Lukashenka resign. The President of Belarus himself claimed that these people were being ruled from abroad.