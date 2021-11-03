Interpol refused to search for Svetlana Tikhanovskaya | Major political events in Belarus: assessments, forecasts, comments | DW

Interpol considers it impossible to use its channels for the international search for ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. This was stated on Tuesday, November 2, in Minsk during his speech on the air of the Belarus-1 TV channel, the head of the national central bureau of Interpol in the Republic of Belarus Dmitry Medvedev.

According to Medvedev, such a decision was made by a special working group of Interpol after studying the materials provided by the Belarusian branch of this international organization headed by him. At the same time, he pointed out that Interpol has never questioned the legality of the criminal cases that were initiated in Belarus.

The decision to search for Tikhanovskaya is solely in accordance with the rules and regulations that exist in Interpol, Medvedev stressed.

Tikhanovskaya is included in the list of persons involved in terrorism

In early April, the KGB of Belarus included Tikhanovskaya, a member of the Presidium of the Coordination Council of the Belarusian Opposition Pavel Latushko, and 15 other citizens in the list of persons involved in terrorist activities. Criminal cases have been initiated against her. The General Prosecutor’s Office of Belarus found her involved in the preparation of “explosions and arson on the territory of the capital and other cities.”

