Introduced coupe-like crossover Volkswagen ID.5 – Auto Review

Formally, this is the fourth production model of the ID family (the third in the European market), but in fact the new Volkswagen ID.5 is just a coupe-like version of the ID.4 crossover, which debuted a year ago. Interestingly, the Audi Q4 e-tron soplatform SUV was immediately presented with two body types within the same model, but the Volkswagen brand management decided to give its coupe-like electric crossover independence.

Left – Volkswagen ID.4, right – Volkswagen ID.5

The new ID.5 differs from the ID.4 in fact only in the shape of the roof and stern. The crossover has become about 2-3 cm longer and lower than the original: length – 4600 mm, height – 1610 mm. The rear wiper is not provided, the glass is protected from contamination by the standard wing. A more streamlined body shape made it possible to reduce the drag coefficient Cd from 0.28 to 0.26.

The lowered roof has limited space in the rear seats: only passengers up to 1.8 m tall can comfortably fit there. But otherwise the interior is the same as in the ID.4 model. The media system initially has the most recent version of the software, but soon owners of other ID-models will also be able to install it “over the air”. The volume of the trunk has hardly changed: 549 liters under the shelf and 1561 liters with the rear row folded down (for ID.4 – 543 and 1575 liters, respectively).

The initial 52 kWh battery for the coupe-like crossover is not supposed to be for image reasons. Volkswagen ID.5 is offered only with the older 77 kWh battery. Therefore, there are only three modifications in the range instead of five for the ID.4 model. The simplest Volkswagen ID.5 Pro has rear-wheel drive and an electric motor with 174 hp, while in the Pro Performance version it produces 204 hp. Such SUVs can drive 520 km on a single charge (according to the WLTP cycle), the maximum speed is limited to 160 km / h.

At the top of the range is the all-wheel drive Volkswagen ID.5 GTX with two electric motors with a combined output of 299 hp. Acceleration time to “hundreds” – 6.3 s, maximum speed – 180 km / h, cruising range – 480 km on a single charge. By the way, the GTX version has exactly the same front bumper as the similar ID.4 GTX, while the rear-wheel drive “fives” have the original bumper with “fangs”.

The Volkswagen ID.5 will go on sale in the spring of 2022. In Europe, coupe-like crossovers are expected to be around 2,500 euros more expensive than their full-size cousins, that is, prices will start at around 47,400 euros.