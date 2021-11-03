https://ria.ru/20211103/iran-1757541752.html
Iran announced to prevent the seizure of its tanker by the Americans
Iranian naval forces on Wednesday prevented the seizure of an oil tanker by the United States in the Gulf of Oman, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported. RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021
MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Iran’s naval forces on Wednesday prevented the United States from seizing an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported. “With timely and authoritative actions, the IRGC Navy prevented a pirate attack and an attempt to steal Iranian oil by the United States … In the course of this action, the United States seized the tanker carrying Iranian export oil in the waters of the Oman Sea redirected it to another tanker and sent it in an unknown direction … The IRGC Navy promptly intercepted this tanker and sent it to the territorial waters of Iran, “the agency said. tanker using several helicopters and ships.
