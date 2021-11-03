Iron ore fell to lows since last summer

Iron ore prices continue to actively fall in price amid expectations of reduced demand in China. Additional pressure on the quotes is exerted by the measures of the Chinese authorities to curb the growth of commodity prices.

Iron ore contracts for the Chinese port of Tianjin fell to $ 101.5 per metric ton, the lowest level since July 2020. Quotes have lost more than 50% from a record high of $ 229.5 in May.

The main factor behind the negative dynamics are forecasts of a decrease in demand for iron ore in China, as well as the efforts of the country’s authorities to curb the rise in commodity prices.

After imposing restrictions on steel production this year, China ordered steelmakers to cut production volumes in the winter season and ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Official data showed that steel production in China fell for the third straight month, falling to its lowest level since 2017 in September. China’s daily steel production continued to decline in October, according to Mysteel.

Against this background, MMK shares at 17:55 Moscow time lose 2.5% near the mark of 65.5 rubles. Papers of other steelmakers suffer more modest losses.

BCS World of investments