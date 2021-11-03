Is the Fed ready to start cutting stimulus? From Investing.com

© Reuters.



Investing.com – Investors today will be listening closely to the words of the chief of the US Federal Reserve regarding the pending interest rate decision, as well as the start of a gradual cut in monthly bond purchases (from the current $ 120 billion), which , according to consensus, will be $ 15 billion.

The Fed is expected to announce a purchase cut starting this month or no later than December and ending in mid-2022.

According to Bankinter (MC :), “Any surprises in the dates or if Powell’s words are not entirely clear, the market may react negatively.”

And Link Securities believes that “the most important thing will be what Powell says after the meeting of the open market committee and at his press conference on inflation.”

If there are any changes in the criteria for the “temporary nature” of the current high inflation, this could be interpreted by the market as the fact that the US central bank is already thinking about starting an increase in the base interest rate, which it has long denied.

If the word “temporary”, which the Fed used to describe the rise in inflation, disappears from Powell’s post-meeting statement, then it is very likely that stocks and bonds will react negatively to this.

According to Tiffany Wilding, economist at investment firm PIMCO, “The Fed will have to face the challenge of managing rate expectations in the face of high inflationary risks.” At the same time, Wilding added that, as expected, inflation in the United States is expected to return to its target level only by the end of 2022, and the first rate hike will occur in 2023. While considering factors such as severe hurricanes and further supply chain disruptions in China, PIMCO analysts raised their forecast for inflation, which is likely to remain high until the third quarter of next year.

Another risk factor, already according to Renta 4, will remain the incomplete recovery of employment in the United States (it is 5 million jobs behind the pre-pandemic indicators), and therefore, it is necessary to increase the rate of creation of new jobs. As we recall, achieving full employment was the second goal of the Fed, together with stable inflation at around 2%, and this would mean a return to the unemployment rate from the current 4.7% to 3.5%, which was before the pandemic.

Written by Laura Sanchez

