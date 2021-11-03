https://ria.ru/20211103/udar-1757654486.html

Israeli Air Force launches missile attack on Syrian army

Israeli Air Force launches missile attack on Syrian army

Two Israeli Air Force fighters launched a missile attack on the targets of the Syrian army in the province of Damascus, without entering the airspace of the Arab Republic

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Two Israeli Air Force fighters launched a missile attack on the targets of the Syrian army in the province of Damascus, without entering the airspace of the Arab republic, there are no casualties among the Syrian military, said Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in Syria. ” On the night of November 3, at about 02:00, two tactical F-16 fighters of the Israeli Air Force from the Golan Heights, without entering Syrian airspace, launched a missile attack on the rear support facilities of the Syrian government forces in the area of ​​the settlement of Al-Kiswa, Damascus province, “Kulit said on briefing: It is emphasized that minor material damage was caused as a result of the impact. There are no casualties among the Syrian military personnel.

