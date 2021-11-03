It is known how much Daniel Radcliffe earned for the role of Harry Potter – details – Glamor – tsn.ua

The actor is trying not to waste these funds.

It became known how much the English actor earned Daniel Radcliffe for shooting in “Harry Potter”…

As writes the edition Looper, citing sources, the actor earned a million dollars for the first film “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”, and the fee for “Chamber of Secrets” increased to 3 million.

Further, the amounts began to grow rapidly. So for playing in “Prisoner of Azkaban” the star received 6 million, while for the role in the next two films “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” and “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix”, Radcliffe earned $ 14 million each. The royalties for the last three films in the series have already amounted to $ 25 million each. As a result, the celebrity received $ 110 million for eight films.

Associated Press

Despite these dizzying numbers, Daniel Radcliffe did not spend much of his money. In an interview with The Telegraph, he said that he keeps a fortune so that in the future he does not have to worry about funds.

We will remind, earlier the star of “Harry Potter” Daniel Radcliffe admitted why afraid to start pages online. The actor still has no accounts in popular social networks.

