Johnson calls for respect for Putin’s decision not to attend climate summit – International Panorama

GLASGOW, November 2. / TASS /. The British Prime Minister said that he respects the decisions of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping not to attend the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow.

“He [Си Цзиньпин] didn’t want to come [на COP26] due to the pandemic [коронавируса]… I respect that, the same is the situation with Vladimir Putin, “said the head of the British government, speaking at a press conference at the end of the two-day summit with the participation of more than 120 heads of state and government in the framework of COP26.

At the same time, he added that, despite the absence of Xi Jinping, the PRC is represented by a large high-level delegation. Johnson also noted that China has become more actively involved in the fight against climate change in recent years: as an example, the head of the United Kingdom Cabinet cited the plans of the Chinese authorities to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Leaders’ speeches took place on Monday and Tuesday at the Scottish Exhibition Center on the banks of the River Clyde. The conference itself, which began work on Sunday, will last until November 12; delegations from almost 200 countries, of which about 120 are represented at the highest level, take part in its work.

One of the key events of the summit was the adoption of a declaration on the protection of forests and land use, which was supported by more than 100 countries. The states that agreed to accept the Glasgow Declaration account for over 85% of the world’s total forest area. In addition to the Russian Federation, among them are Brazil, Great Britain, Indonesia, China, the USA, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Japan, the states of Africa, the EU and Oceania.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a video message to the participants of the forum on the protection of forests, expressed confidence that this document “will undoubtedly serve to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement to reduce the carbon dioxide content in the atmosphere.” He added that Russia, in an effort to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, is also relying on the unique resource of its forests, since the country “contains about 20% of all world forests.”