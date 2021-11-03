Julia Roberts came to the Critics’ Choice Awards in an unusual way – photo – Style

The actress became a guest of the Critics’ Choice Awards

Julia Roberts, recently spotted on the streets of New York in colorful Valentino outfits, was the guest of the Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica the night before.

Among the guests were Nicole Kidman in a very stylish black and white outfit, Charlize Theron, wearing a silver floor-length dress in the Greek style, as well as Emily Blunt, Claire Foy, Lady Gaga, Amy Adams and many other stars and representatives of the world of cinema.

For this occasion, Julia Roberts decided to change the classic look, wearing a very elegant outfit. The actress this evening was wearing strict white trousers with arrows and a black elongated jacket with a long train, embroidered from the inside with a gold pattern. The look was complemented by black pumps, jewelry and, of course, Julia’s unchanging smile.

Earlier, Julia Roberts dyed the ends of her hair in the now popular millennial pink shade, with which Cardi B and Kylie Jenner were previously seen.

Also in a recent interview, the actress told how she managed to lose weight by almost 20 kg, which she gained during a painful divorce from her husband.