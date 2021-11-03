Kanye West and Kim Kardashian spotted together – media: October 04, 2021, 15:14

Famous American rapper Kanye West and American reality TV star Kim Kardashian were spotted together, Tengrinews.kz reports with reference to the Daily Mail.

According to the publication, the paparazzi noticed celebrities leaving the Nobu restaurant in Los Angeles. It is noted that the star couple left the institution in one car. That evening, the ex-spouses were not alone, the couple was accompanied by their mutual friends.

Kanye dressed in all black for the meeting, and Kim appeared in a brighter outfit: purple jumpsuit, leather coat and sunglasses.

The former spouses continue to support each other after the divorce news that surfaced in early 2021. It is reported that the couple’s divorce was as peaceful as possible. After the divorce, Kanye took as many as 500 pairs of sneakers, he also decided to stop direct contact with Kim and changed his phone numbers.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got married in 2014. The couple is raising four children together.

