Kanye West is unhappy with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s “date”: “He asked her to refrain”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

44-year-old Kanye West continues to control his 41-year-old ex-lover Kim Kardashian, who, according to the documents, is still his wife. The other day, insiders reported that the rapper was furious when he found out that Kim was having fun with 27-year-old comedian Pete Davidson, and saw pictures in which they were holding hands tightly.

It is about Kim and Pete’s recent meeting at an amusement park, which was attended by other friends of the couple. During the roller coaster ride, Kardashian and Davidson joined hands, which is why many took this meeting as a date. West did not like these conversations, and he allegedly asked his former lover to refrain from such meetings until their divorce was officially completed.

He asked her to refrain from repeating such situations until all the divorce papers were signed. West thinks Kim and Pete’s evening does not look good in the eyes of society and in the eyes of God, – said the insider in an interview with Hollywood Life.

By the way, rumors about the romance of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson seem to be greatly exaggerated. Some sources claim that they communicate exclusively on a friendly note and just have fun together. However, there are those who note that there is still some kind of chemistry between Kim and Pete. Interestingly, the couple’s first kiss took place on the set of the SNL comedy show: in the frame they portrayed Aladdin and Princess Jasmine. Perhaps it was then that a spark ran between them.

Pete can be adorable, and Kim really loves attention. They like to spend time together – said a source in an interview with People.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

Davidson does have some kind of magnetic effect on women. Among his ex-girlfriends are such stars as Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dinevor and more.

Pete Davidson

By the way, Kanye West’s request seems a little unfair, given his own affair with Irina Shayk. The entire press wrote about the rapper and model’s romance this summer: they were allegedly together for a couple of months, after which they parted as friends. By the way, Kanye and Irina really did not show any tender feelings in public: the reporters managed to film them only once, when they boarded a plane together in France. Kim, according to rumors, only maintained this relationship.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian