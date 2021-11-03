Kendall Jenner – 26. How Kardashian’s sister changed and what she achieved, photo

Today the model celebrates its 26th anniversary. If her sisters are conquering the world of business and social networks, then Kendall is the fashion industry. We remember how the girl changed and what was her path to worldwide fame

Kendall Jenner celebrates her 26th birthday on November 3. / Photo: instagram.com/kendalljenner

As a child, Kendall Jenner, who stunned with a see-through dress at the 2021 Met Gala, was no different from other American girls. She had braces, unruly hair, and chubby cheeks.

Kendall Jenner as a teenager / Photo: Getty Images

But already as a teenager, Kendall had to take care of her appearance, because from the age of 13 she began to build a career as a model, which she did.

Now the star looks attractive and sexy, she has millions of subscribers on the Web and almost everyone knows her, even those who are not interested in the fashion industry.

Whether the star resorted to surgical interventions, what is known about novels and how she differs from her sisters – read about this and more in our material.

What has Kendall done to her figure?

The model does not comment on surgical interventions , but the clear lines of the face, cheekbones and nose, which became noticeable over time, can be easily explained by the period of maturity, which lasts from 12 to 16 years.

The photographs show that the shape of the lips also changed with age. But again, nothing has been heard about plastic surgeries.

On November 3, one of the main models of our time turns 26 years old. / Photo: Getty Images, instagram.com/kendalljenner

Unlike her sister Kylie, the model does not dare to experiment with hair color, and is faithful to the brown shade.

Meanwhile tall and slender Jenner had complexes, surprisingly because of her figure … In adolescence, the models seemed meaningless to her fragile forms, which millions of girls dream of.

However, then Kendall did not know that long thin legs would become her hallmark in the world of fashion and beauty and conquer the world.

There was gossip that Jenner offered breast augmentation to become a Victoria’s Secret angel, but the star denies this in every possible way.

The girl convinces that her slender figure with a steel press is the result of long training sessions and a special diet.

But even if the star of the catwalks resorted to beauty injections, it looks quite natural and natural.

By the way, the faces of the Kardashian family change every year – and this is the work of top cosmetologists, surgeons and retouchers.

It is also known that the Kendell sisters even had their buttocks enlarged, however, the model resisted the temptation and decided to abandon such operations.

Taboo on boyfriends from an early age

Do you know anything about Jenner’s boyfriends? Probably not a lot, and that’s okay. After all, the star hid her personal life for the time being. The same cannot be said about her sisters Kim and Kylie, who love the attention of the public.

But still, in 2021, Kendall decided to talk about the novel. In June, the American model first publicly announced her relationship with basketball player Devin Booker. Although they wrote about the couple in the American media back in 2020.

Kendall Jenner with Devin Booker. / Photo: Getty Images

Sister Kardashian also explained why she hadn’t done this before. According to the model, she did not show the relationship, as it was her “personal advantage from an early age.”

I think it makes my life much easier and our relationship is much better. I just feel that this is a private matter, and no one else can judge, – said Kendall.

We add that Jenner has been seen more than once with Harry Styles, Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin. However, the girl did not comment on the relationship with these stars.

Jenner accused of embezzling cultural property

Kendall can be considered the most conflict-free of the entire Kardashian family. But lately the model began to come under fire.

Jenner recently shared the idea of ​​launching her own brand of tequila … The girl admitted that she spent four years trying to create “the most delicious tequila”, but not everyone appreciated her efforts.

Online the star was accused of embezzling cultural property and was called “a colonizer who does not know Mexican culture.”

Moreover, she was criticized for not being able to describe the taste of the drink and write the brand name correctly.

Why are Jenner’s high-waisted panties loved all over the world?

The girl became one of those who introduced the fashion of “naked” dresses on a par with her sisters Kim and Kylie. And also Thanks to Kendall, we loved the high waist panties so much, which significantly lengthen the legs. It is possible that the star will again introduce another trend.

You’ve probably noticed that Kendall loves to show himself in all its glory , and dresses help her in this: transparent, tight-fitting, voluminous, fluffy, made of feathers. Therefore, at any social event, the girl is always in the spotlight.

The star boldly wears ultra-short mini, is not shy about the original cut and shows her model forms.

