Kendall Jenner achieved protection from a fan-stalker :: Repost :: RBC Style

Security stars more than once intercepted letters from a young man: he dedicated poetry to Kendall, sent her jewelry and rose petals

Kendall Jenner, following Kim Kardashian, has gone to court for a restraining order against an obsessed fan who has stalked her since 2018, TMZ reported.

Lawyer Sean Holly on June 21 in a Los Angeles court provided documents against 23-year-old Isaiah Noah Flores. According to Jenner, he sent her gifts, confessed his love and tried to illegally invade the territory of her mansion.

The most shocking circumstance for Kendall was the obsession of a young man who is ready to sacrifice his health for her. Presumably, on June 12, the guy tried to climb over the barbed wire fence, just to stay in her house. As a result, Noah cut his hand, he needed the help of doctors.

In the end, he was arrested and a criminal case was opened for illegal invasion of private property. Flores spent ten hours behind bars. A re-hearing in his case will take place in July.

In March, Kendall Jenner left the Beverly Hills mansion after an unidentified man snuck into her lot to swim in her pool. Circumstances forced the model to strengthen security measures.

Sister Kendall Kim Kardashian went to court on June 17 to end the harassment by fan Nicholas Costanza, who sent her wedding rings and hormone pills.