Kosachev appreciated the US statement on work on Ukraine's energy security

Kosachev appreciated the US statement on work on Ukraine’s energy security – Russia news today

Kosachev appreciated the US statement on work on Ukraine’s energy security

The US statement on working to strengthen Kiev’s energy security boils down to forcing Russia to continue gas transit through a neighboring country, however … RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

2021-11-03T09:43

2021-11-03T09: 43

2021-11-03T09: 43

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. The US statement on work on strengthening the energy security of Kiev boils down to forcing Russia to continue gas transit through a neighboring country, but Ukraine is sovereign and must itself be responsible for everything that happens to it, said Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev. “(US Secretary of State Anthony ) Blinken told (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskiy that the United States will reduce the risks from Nord Stream 2. The US Secretary of State has assured the Ukrainian President that Washington will work to strengthen Kiev’s energy security, “the senator wrote on Wednesday in the FB. one could only rejoice both for the demonstration of US disinterested assistance to its loyal allies, and for the potential solution to the energy problems of our neighboring Ukraine, “if these declarations were followed by the announcement of preferential or, even more abruptly, gratuitous supplies from the United States to Ukraine of American gas and oil, or, in extreme cases, freshly printed American dollars for the purchase of these oil by Kiev and gas in third countries. “” I am sure that both Blinken and his bosses would have choked on this question – “why should we support and feed this country?” Well, yes, there really is no reason. As neither Russia nor any third country has them – after all, Ukraine is sovereign and should itself be responsible for everything that happens to it, “Kosachev emphasized. In the politician’s opinion, Blinken’s statement is in fact that” the Americans will continue to force us, Russia, “to strengthen the energy security of Kiev” by continuing the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine on conditions unfavorable for us and through unsuitable, unreliable and unsustainable pipelines. “” That is, to support and feed Ukraine at Russian expense, “he said. if it is interesting, then only to American strategists and Ukrainian tactics. ”Russian interest has long been in something else – to provide a single energy space in Europe with full and equal participation of Russia as a producer and supplier of energy resources to its reliable and predictable consumers, the legislator wrote. confidently, at least as long as the Americans do not interfere in this process with their bad manners to solve their problems We are only in our own favor and only at the expense of others, “concluded Kosachev.

Kiev

USA

Russia

2021

