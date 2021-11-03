Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are engaged

Kristen Stewart and her sweetheart, screenwriter Dylan Meyer, are about to get married. The actress spoke about this during the Howard Stern radio show on SiriusXM. “We’re getting married, we’re really going to do it. I really wanted to be made an offer, and I think I clearly formulated this request. She did just that, ”said Kristen.

So far, there are no details about the upcoming wedding – and it is unlikely that Stewart will keep the public informed of all his plans. She began dating Meyer in the summer of 2019. Prior to that, Kristen had a fairly long relationship with model Stella Maxwell. Insiders were very optimistic about the actress’s new novel. According to them, Stewart and Meyer did not try to slow things down from the very beginning and spent as much time with each other as they could. It was rumored that the girls moved in this May.

Kristen also dated Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson until 2013. According to her, in this relationship, she was also determined and wanted to get married. “I’m not really a traditionalist. But at the same time … each of my novels seemed to me something special, ”the actress once explained.