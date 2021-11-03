Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer first appeared in public after their engagement announcement

Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart

Yesterday 31-year-old Kristen Stewart announced her engagement to her beloved Dylan Meyer, whom she has been dating for more than two years. Soon after, the couple got into the lenses of the paparazzi: together they left the Directors Guild of America in New York. Kristen walked in front and tightly held her beloved by the hand, after which they got into the car together and disappeared in an unknown direction.

Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart

Kristen herself spoke about her engagement to Dylan on the radio yesterday. She admitted that she had been waiting for a proposal from her beloved for a long time, and finally received it.

We will get married, we will definitely do it. I wanted to be made an offer, so I think I formulated this request very clearly and she did a great job with it. We’ll get married, yeah

– said Stewart on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM.

In the same conversation, Kristen Stewart clarified that she and Dylan are definitely not planning to have a wedding in the coming year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and also shared exactly how she sees her ideal celebration:

Food is the most important thing at the holiday. I don’t care about flowers and stuff, but the food should definitely be in perfect order. For the wedding, I want to wear my best pair of Levi’s jeans and, for example, my old T-shirt with a tuxedo print. I want to feel relaxed on this day, so that everything is very home-like. I want to see Dylan laugh when he sees me in a tuxedo T-shirt.

Kristen also admitted that she would like to have a wedding in Los Angeles so that all family and friends can attend this holiday. The actress would also like to give up on this day some of the traditions with which many people steadily associate this holiday: