Kristen Stewart, Cal Penn, Elton John: Same-Sex Couples Stars

Same-sex marriage has become legal in dozens of countries, but many celebrity representatives of the LGBT community are trying to hide their partners from the public. Moreover, only in the first days of November it became known about the engagement of two well-known foreign artists at once.

The House Doctor came out and stunned fans with the news of an engagement to his boyfriend, whom he had been dating for 11 years. And on November 2, the news thundered that actress Kristen Stewart was marrying her girlfriend.

OBOZREVATEL decided to talk about the strongest same-sex couples in show business who decided to legalize their relationship.

American actress Kristen Stewart in 2021 she announced her engagement to Dylan Mayer. The couple met for about two years and did not hide their relationship. The Twilight star initially said she wanted to propose herself. But in the end she waited until they did it for her. The chosen one Stewart also works in the film industry, writes scripts and starred in short films.

Hollywood actor Cal Penn will soon be getting married to a guy named Josh. The star of the series “House Doctor” did not declassify his chosen one, because he does not want to once again shine in the media. It is known that before the engagement they had been dating for 11 years. The couple are already thinking about the concept of the wedding. Cal has Indian roots, so he wants a lavish family celebration. However, his beloved wants to celebrate more modestly.

The star of the series “Sex and the City” Cynthia Nixon came out in 2004 and announced that she was dating a volunteer Christine Marinoni… In 2011, they had a son, Christine gave birth to him. Who became the biological father is still unknown. In 2012, Nixon and Marinoni legalized the marriage.

American TV host Ellen DeGeneres and actress Portia de Rossi celebrated their wedding in 2008 when California’s gay marriage ban was lifted. Celebrities bought a house in Beverly Hills and have many pets. They never hid their feelings and always come to social events together.

Legendary musician Elton John has been dating producer David Fernie since 1993. They have long sought to legalize same-sex marriage in the UK and in 2005 they were finally able to legalize their relationship. John and Fernie spent $ 1.5 million on the wedding, and it became one of the most expensive in history.

