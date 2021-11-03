https://ria.ru/20211103/kuleba-1757537606.html

Kuleba accused Russia of discrediting Ukraine over the incident with Zelensky

KIEV, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia of “sprinkling bile” to discredit Kiev at the UN conference on climate change COP26 in Glasgow. John Kerry, special envoy for climate issues, said that the failure was not the fault of the country, but on the part of the organizers, so the delegation was not in the hall at the right time. He believes that it was the Russian media that allegedly began to spread information about the scandal due to the absence of the head of state at the meeting. trying to discredit Ukraine. Nothing like that happened, “Kuleba said in a video message on Facebook. He added that he considers this to be a normal organizational moment, and at conferences of this level, according to him, a variety of things can happen. The Minister explained that the delegation was prevented from entering the hall on time by a floating schedule associated with a large number of meetings on the sidelines of the event. During the session at which the “methane initiative” was discussed, Zelenskiy met with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, which was “very substantive and long-term.”

