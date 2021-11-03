Kuleba said Russia discredited Ukraine at climate conference

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba accused the Russian media of “splashing bile” over the incident with President Zelensky at the UN Climate Summit in Glasgow.

The day before, the Ukrainian leader was not in the hall when the session presenter, the US President’s Special Representative for Climate John Kerry, invited him to speak. Kuleba noted that Kiev had warned the organizers that Zelensky was not in time for the event.

According to the minister, the floating schedule and many meetings on the sidelines of the summit became the reason that the Ukrainian delegation did not have time to get into the hall in time. He stressed that at that moment Zelensky was negotiating with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Kuleba said that it was Russian publications that began to spread information about the alleged scandal. He noted that the failure was made not by the Ukrainian side, but by the organizers of the event.

“Let’s not be led to all these Russian reproaches, and all their provocations, and the bile that they are actively sprinkling in the information space, trying to discredit Ukraine,” the Foreign Minister said.

He called the incident in Glasgow “a normal organizational moment.”

