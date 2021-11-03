Large reservoir of COVID-19 mutations found – Gazeta.ru

Scientists from the universities of Iowa and Pennsylvania have identified hundreds of white-tailed deer infected with the coronavirus in the United States. This is evidenced by the results of their research, which is published on the portal Biorxiv…

According to experts, the coronavirus was transmitted to artiodactyls from humans. After that, COVID-19 began to spread rapidly among animals. Between April 2020 and January 2021, scientists selected deer for testing in Iowa and learned that up to 80% of them were infected.

Experts believe that the spread of the virus among the most common animal species in North America could make it even more difficult to eradicate the pathogen if they become a reservoir of COVID-19 mutations. In this case, in this case, over time, the virus will become more virulent and will be able to bypass current vaccines.

Previously, researchers from the Swiss Institute of Infectious Diseases and the Institute of Virology and Immunology at the University of Bern, together with colleagues from Germany and Costa Rica studied in the laboratory, the ability of coronavirus infection to infect the cells of the respiratory tract of various animals in order to understand which species are susceptible to COVID-19.

A total of 12 mammalian cell cultures were studied, including the rhesus monkey, cat, ferret, dog, pig, rabbit, goat, cattle, llama, camel and two bat species.

According to research results, the coronavirus effectively infected only the respiratory cells of cats and monkeys.