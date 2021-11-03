https://ria.ru/20211103/bolgary-1757487450.html

Biden’s desire to freeze Europe democratically scared Bulgarians

“Let’s freeze democratically”: Biden’s call to prevent Russia scared Bulgarians – RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

Biden’s desire to freeze Europe democratically scared Bulgarians

Readers of the Bulgarian Internet portal “Diary” condemned the statement of US President Joe Biden at the G20 summit on the need to resist Russia’s attempts … RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

2021-11-03T09: 18

2021-11-03T09: 18

2021-11-03T09: 21

economy

USA

Asia

vladimir putin

joe biden

big twenty

European Commission

gazprom

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/02/1757327684_0 0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7597a367546932cad6388d9993f750fa.jpg

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the Bulgarian Internet portal Dnevnik condemned the statement by US President Joe Biden at the G20 summit on the need to resist Russia’s attempts to “manipulate gas for harmful political purposes.” Many believe that the American leader can only criticize, while offering nothing in return, and his appeals will not make homes warmer. only for American gas, was there “free trade”? And how exactly does Russia manipulate gas? Let Biden explain. “Gazprom” follows the agreements, what’s political? ” – asked the user with the nickname otrqdnik. “Okay, from tomorrow we will start cutting the pipes to fulfill Comrade Biden’s order,” Shorshaw mocked. “By the way, where did the oceans of American liquefied gas go, which was supposed to flood the EU at a price lower than the Russian one? Why are the terminals empty? Who sank the American tankers heading for Europe?” – Mancho was indignant. “Biden’s calls cannot be paid,” said mbs. “That is, perhaps the next few winters we (and even worse, our children) will freeze, but we will freeze democratically, in a Euro-Atlantic way! What a fool this Joe … “- summed up the readers. Energy prices in Europe have skyrocketed in recent months. At the beginning of August, the estimated value of a gas futures on the Dutch TTF index was about $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, and by the end of September it had doubled. Gas prices began to decline after hitting an all-time high of $ 1,937 on October 6. Experts believe that the rise in raw material prices is due to the low level of filling of European storage facilities, as well as high demand for LNG in Asia. As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted, the gas shortage was the result of the economic policy of the European Commission. In addition, eight billion cubic meters of fuel were not supplied to Europe from the Middle East and the United States, while Gazprom increased imports by 11 billion cubic meters. Read the full text of the article. on the site Inosmi & gt; & gt;

https://ria.ru/20211028/gaz-1756646039.html

https://ria.ru/20211102/gaz-1757305782.html

https://ria.ru/20211102/bayden-1757463239.html

USA

Asia

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/02/1757327684_129-0:2860:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a212df0af89ea0f29fa150fbd84daa25.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economy, united states, asia, vladimir putin, joe biden, big twenty, european commission, gazprom, nord stream 2, russia