Lost profits of civil aviation due to sanctions assessed in Minsk

The Belarusian authorities estimate the lost profits of civil aviation from Western sanctions at about $ 10 million per month. This was announced on Wednesday, November 3, by the head of the aviation department of the Ministry of Transport of the republic, Artem Sikorsky.

“Lost profits are made up of some elements. This is due to both the flight and the loss of the market “, – quotes his words TASS…

Minsk intends to file lawsuits with the international court in connection with the economic losses of the aviation industry, Sikorsky added. “There are currently no direct sanctions against Belavia and Minsk National Airport. At the same time, losses that are associated with the need to fly around, as well as lost profits as part of the ill-considered actions of our European partners are monetized.

At the appropriate time, the relevant lawsuits will be filed, ”he said.

The official also noted that the ban of the European Security Agency on the admission of Belarusian aircraft in Europe contradicts the Chicago Convention. “Our carriers are prohibited from serving at European airports on a national basis, and European companies are advised to fly around the territory of Belarus and not use its airspace,” Sikorsky recalled.

Russian planes instead of American ones

According to him, the ban on the leasing of American aircraft for the Belavia airline may lead to the fact that Belarus will switch to the use of Russian aircraft. In addition, “every effort is being made to prevent staff reductions” of the Belarusian carrier.

“Well, there will be no American aircraft, there will be Russian, Russian-Chinese projects that are being implemented now,” he added.

Sikorsky believes that “this question becomes real, because we see that the pressure does not stop and takes on more sophisticated forms.” “This will be a challenge not only to Belarus, but to the entire aviation leasing market,” he said.

In addition, the head of the department confirmed the risk of disconnecting Belaeronavigatsia from the European air traffic database.

“At the present time, such a problem exists. We are in dialogue with our European partners. Unfortunately, they explain that it was a political command that came in and this problem is on the critical plane. It has nothing to do with the issues of our interaction. Probably, this is the most unpleasant part that aviation is used for unfair competition, an instrument of exerting pressure, ”Sikorsky stressed.

He stated that “the process of strangling the Belarusian aviation by the European partners continues”.

Belaeronavigatsia is under EU sanctions after the incident with the Ryanair flight. The company, which carries out dispatch coordination of air flights over the territory of Belarus, is trying to challenge the sanctions in a European court. The company claims that the contested actions of the EU Council “have no factual basis” and insists that the principle of proportionality is not respected due to the fact that the contested sanctions risk jeopardizing the safety of flights in international aviation.

Ryanair incident and sanctions

On May 23, due to a false message about mines, a Ryanair plane, flying from Athens to Vilnius, made an emergency landing at the Minsk National Airport. Later it turned out that the former editor-in-chief of the NEXTA Telegram channel, Roman Protasevich, was on board. He and his girlfriend, a citizen of the Russian Federation Sophia Sapega, were detained.

After the incident, the EU summit made a political decision to ban Belarusian airlines from flying to the European Union, called on EU airlines to abandon flights over the territory of Belarus, and the International Civil Aviation Organization to investigate the incident with the Ryanair aircraft in Belarus. More than 20 countries have closed the airspace for Belavia.

In addition, the EU leaders decided to speed up the introduction of sanctions against individuals and companies in Belarus. In parallel with the EU, the US, UK and Canada expanded the sanctions lists.

September 12 22:28

In October, EU officials announced their intention to impose sanctions on Belavia in connection with the migration crisis on the border of Belarus with Lithuania, Latvia and Poland. The EU believes that Belavia is engaged in the transportation of illegal migrants from the countries of the Middle East and Africa, who then try to get into the EU. Minsk denies these accusations.

Unified aviation regulator

In the context of the sanctions, Belarus is initiating the creation of a unified aviation regulator within the framework of the Union State or the EAEU, Sikorsky said.

“These sanctions, which are now being introduced, make us think about accelerating the creation of a unified aviation administration. This is the question of creating a regulator either within the EAEU or within the Union State. After all, when implementing allied cards, we somehow come across the issue of creating such an administration.

This is, of course, a question of a collective response to aviation extremism, ”he said.

Among the losses incurred by the aviation industry of Belarus is the loss of income for dispatch coordination, which is carried out by Belaeronavigatsia. A similar problem now observed in another country with an unstable political situation – Afghanistan. The fees for flying over the territory of this state, which were paid by airlines, were previously about $ 40 million annually. Against the background of recent events in the republic, many airlines have changed the routes of their flights and stopped flights in the airspace of the country.