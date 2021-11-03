Maia Sandu thanked the United States for support during the gas crisis

https://ria.ru/20211103/sandu-1757561016.html

CHISINAU, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Moldovan President Maia Sandu thanked the United States of America for its support during the gas crisis and expressed hope for strengthening the Moldovan energy sector. On October 22, the Moldovan Parliament introduced a state of emergency due to the energy crisis for 30 days. On October 29, the country’s authorities agreed with Gazprom to extend the contract for the supply of gas to the republic for five years, subject to an audit of Moldovagaz’s debts in 2022. “Thank you to the United States for being with us during the gas crisis. We maintain close contacts with our American partners and look forward to continuing to work closely to strengthen the resilience of our energy sector. Thank you for your support, “Sandu wrote on Twitter. Before Moldova was able to reach an agreement with Russia’s Gazprom, the country turned to authorities of other states. Romania and Ukraine have lent gas to the republic to maintain pressure in the gas pipeline, the European Union has allocated a grant of 60 million euros. In addition, Moldova bought small consignments of gas from Poland, Ukraine and the Netherlands. Agreements on further supplies of Russian gas to Moldova were discussed at the level of the two states. Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova Andrei Spinu, who led the Moldovan delegation in negotiations with Gazprom, said that he did not know anything about Western assistance to the republic in the process of negotiations. The head of the Moldovagaz company, Vadim Cheban, noted that he had heard rumors about alleged attempts by Western partners to influence Russia in order to help Moldova, but could not confirm their reliability.

