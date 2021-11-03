Matt Dimon’s daughter made her father refuse a harsh word

Hollywood actor Matt Damon was forced to abandon the use of an offensive word in his speech. One of the daughters pushed him to this. In a new interview, a 50-year-old man shared that a few months ago he blurted out one rude word at the table, which in his childhood meant one thing, and now is an obscene homophobic expression. Hearing this, the young heiress of the star did not put up with it and staged a protest to her father.

“She left the table. I said, “Come on, this is a joke! I say that in Stuck in You. But she went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how dangerous this word is. I said, “I’m giving it up!” It dawned on me, ”Damon told The Times.

Recall that the actor and his wife Luciana are growing up three daughters. At home, Matt is surrounded by female attention, but heiresses often influence him. Recently, a man told how one of the girls does not allow him to slide into “star fever.”

