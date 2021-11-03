Media: Roszdravnadzor ordered to report on anti-vaccinations in the UK

https://ria.ru/20211103/antiprivivochniki-1757648635.html

Anti-vaccinations will be reported to investigators

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Roszdravnadzor instructed the territorial authorities to report to the Investigative Committee and the Prosecutor’s Office on anti-vaccinations. This was reported by the Medvestnik portal. The department demanded to identify citizens “actively spreading deliberately false information about the dangers of vaccination” against COVID-19 and participating in the anti-vaccination campaign. Particular attention should be paid to doctors who are opposed to vaccination. “Within three days, Roszdravnadzor must be notified in writing about the transfer of information to the prosecutor’s office or regional investigative bodies,” the material says. Violators will be prosecuted under Articles 207.1 and 207.2 of the Criminal Code. 207.1 of the Criminal Code provides for responsibility for public dissemination under the guise of reliable messages of knowingly false information about circumstances posing a threat to the life and safety of citizens, or about measures taken to ensure the safety of the population. The maximum sentence is restriction of freedom for up to three years. Article 207.2 of the Criminal Code presupposes responsibility for the dissemination of deliberately false information of public importance, which led to grave consequences. In the event of a person’s death or serious health consequences, it carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, and vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among critically ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

