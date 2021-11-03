https://ria.ru/20211102/koreyu-1757442260.html

Ministry of the Development of the Russian Far East invited South Korea to build a new city near Vladivostok

The Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East invited South Korea to build a new city near Vladivostok – Russia news today

Ministry of the Development of the Russian Far East invited South Korea to build a new city near Vladivostok

The head of the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Federation, Alexei Chekunkov, invited Korean companies to participate in the creation of the Sputnik city near Vladivostok, where … RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

2021-11-02T19: 14

2021-11-02T19: 14

2021-11-02T19: 14

economy

Vladivostok

South Korea

Alexey Chekunkov

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/06/1748868850_0:260:3072:1988_1920x0_80_0_0_27870fe0ee1f40c69bd429cb9b6b53e6.jpg

MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Russian Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East, Alexei Chekunkov, invited Korean companies to participate in the creation of the Sputnik city near Vladivostok, where new mechanisms of public-private partnership will be applied, the press service of the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East held a bilateral meeting with the Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy in Seoul. Republic of Korea Park Ki-young. The head of the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East is in the Republic of Korea on a working visit and is leading the Russian delegation at the forum of Russian-Korean interregional cooperation, which will be held on November 3-4 in Ulsan. “Alexei Chekunkov invited Korean companies to actively participate in an ambitious urban development project. the city is forming a consortium uniting specialists and teams with various expertise, “the press service reports. When creating a satellite city of Vladivostok, it is planned to apply new mechanisms of public-private partnership, involving cooperation between the state and business in the implementation of integrated development projects. as well as the creation of engineering and social infrastructure. “We will invite Korean companies, including as technological partners. We plan to use modern clean energy technologies in Sputnik,” said the head of the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East. Participation in the project of creating a satellite city will be considered by the Korean side with the involvement of a specialized corporation for investments and real estate. foreign architects and developers.

https://ria.ru/20211027/lavrov-1756472767.html

Vladivostok

South Korea

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/06/1748868850_268 0:2999:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_362863a28ecbe29a8b74aecdd2a3b483.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economy, vladivostok, south korea, alexey chekunkov