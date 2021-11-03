“Miracle Workers” with Daniel Radcliffe renewed for a fourth season

TBS has renewed Miracle Workers for a fourth season, starring Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi. This is reported by Deadline with reference to the general manager of the TV channel Brett Weitz.

According to him, this decision was made after the last season of the show gained a large number of views.

“I always try to find successful projects on our air and bring them to the consumer, and I think that when Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi are on the air, brilliantly funny, viciously funny, it’s hard to refuse it. I think these guys have a very specific idea of ​​how the show is going to go, ”said Weitz.

Details of the plot of the fourth season have not yet been disclosed. However, the Collider edition suggests that this will be another surreal adventure of the characters of Radcliffe and Buscemi with their trademark jokes.

In the first season, Radcliffe plays an angel working in God’s heavenly office (Buscemi). In the second, the action takes place in a small European city in the Dark Ages of the Middle Ages, and in the third, the heroes go to the Wild West in 1844 and appear in the form of Western heroes.

“Wonderworkers” was created by comedian Simon Rich, who throughout his life wrote novels, short stories and sketches for Saturday Night Live. However, he left after the second season, and was replaced by Dan Mirk and Robert Padnik. It is possible that they will act as showrunners for the next season.