Mishulin’s daughter told how she went deaf after being beaten by her tyrant husband

The daughter of the legendary Soviet actor Spartak Mishulin Karina publicly admitted that she was subjected to domestic violence. The star of the series “Fizruk” said that her first husband, Oleg Zhukov, beat her. And this happened on a regular basis.

“We were walking since my birthday, I forgot the keys at the party. He takes it – and right in my face. It hurts straight, it hurt. He was not very drunk. I started crying. No way. I started crying from pain, from resentment. . Dad never raised his hand against me, no one. I went to my parents. He began to kneel, ask for forgiveness “, – told the artist on the air of the “Secret for a Million” program on the NTV channel.

At that time, the daughter of the star of the “White Sun of the Desert” was only 22 years old, and she was afraid to fight back her husband. At the time, she confessed, she acted like a little teenage girl. However, after the birth of the child, the situation in the Mishulina’s family did not change very much – her husband also beat her, and she was silent and continued to endure bullying. The turning point was the case that occurred in the theater where the actress worked. On that day, her husband attacked her with fists right in front of her colleagues.

“I remember that I fell down, turning off my consciousness. Then for three or four days my ear did not hear. I was afraid that it would be like this all my life.” said Karina.