Moldova thanks USA for help in overcoming gas crisis – Gazeta.Ru

Moldovan President Maia Sandu expressed gratitude to the US authorities for their support during the gas crisis in the country. She wrote about this in Twitter…

“<...> We are in close contact with our American partners and look forward to working closely to improve the resilience of our energy sector. Thank you for your support, ”the head of state addressed.

Earlier, the head of the company “Moldovagaz” Vadim Cheban statedon the air of TV channel N4, which is possible that a new agreement with Gazprom for the supply of gas to Moldova will be signed

On October 29, Moldova agreed with the Russian “Gazprom” to extend the contract for the supply of gas to the republic for five years. At the same time, an audit of the Moldovagaz company’s debt should be carried out in 2022.

Moldavia publishedprotocol of negotiations with Gazprom. It lists the issues that were raised during the negotiations. Among them are the settlement of the debt of JSC Moldovagaz to Gazprom, the activities of Moldovagaz in the context of the introduction of the Third Energy Package by Moldova, as well as the creation of a contractual basis for the terms of gas supplies to Moldova.