Moldovan authorities refused to close the debt of Transnistria to Gazprom | News | News

The Moldovan authorities do not intend to close the debt of the unrecognized Transnistrian republic to Gazprom, the issue of its repayment can only be resolved in an international court. This was announced on Wednesday, November 3, by the Prime Minister of Moldova Natalia Gavrilitsa.

“This is a debt that was formed, among other things, as a result of decisions by Gazprom, and everyone understands that neither the Moldovan government nor the Moldovagaz company can pay it. This issue can only be resolved in an international arbitration court, ”she said in an interview with the Romanian TV channel Pro TV.

As the prime minister specified, this debt is $ 7.5 billion. Transnistria consumes more gas than Moldova and uses it to generate electricity at the Moldavskaya GRES, she said.

“We pay for this electricity, but this money is used at the discretion of the Transnistrian administration, but the received gas is not paid for,” Gavrilitsa emphasized.

According to her, the issue of the debt of Transnistria was not raised at the talks between Moldova and Gazprom, which took place last week.

“During the negotiations, we clearly stated that we are ready to discuss only the debts of the right bank. We agreed to conduct an audit of our debt in order to return to the issue of repayment later, ”the prime minister added.

A day earlier, the press secretary of “Moldovagaz” Alexander Barbov said that Moldova had paid off the debt to “Gazprom” for the fuel supplied to the republic in September.

On November 1, it became known about the start of gas supplies to Moldova under a new contract with the Russian “Gazprom”. Fuel is supplied along the previous route – through the territory of Ukraine.

As the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic Andrei Spinu specified, the agreement on the repayment of the long-term debt for gas will be approved by May 1, 2022. According to him, Moldova will conduct an audit of the debt, since the country’s authorities are still unclear how much Chisinau owes Moscow. The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that Moldova refuses to pay for the debts of Transnistria. This amount will not be included in the total debt.

On October 29, Moldova agreed with Gazprom to extend the contract for the supply of Russian gas to the country for five years. The company called the agreement mutually beneficial.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that the republic is pleased with the extension of the contract. In her opinion, the gas crisis in the country ended with the signing of an agreement between Moldovagaz and Gazprom.