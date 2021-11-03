More than 100 countries agree to end deforestation by 2030 | News from Germany about Europe | DW

During the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference, more than 100 government leaders committed to strengthening the fight against global deforestation. The organizers of the Glasgow summit said that according to the relevant declaration adopted on Tuesday, November 2, deforestation should be stopped by 2030 as part of the fight against global warming.

The Declaration was supported by more than 100 countries, which account for over 85 percent of the world’s forests, including boreal coniferous forests (taiga) in Canada, the Amazon rainforest in Brazil and tropical rainforests in the Congo Basin. The agreement provides for the allocation of about $ 20 billion (17 billion euros), part of which will be used to fight forest fires and restore already damaged forest areas.

State Secretary of the Federal Republic of Germany in the Ministry of Environment Jochen Flasbarth, expressing his satisfaction with the agreement, stressed, however, that money alone is not enough to protect forests: “It is also necessary for the conscious cooperation of the countries in charge of these forests.” In this regard, he said, it is encouraging that Brazil has also joined the agreement, which, like Russia, is criticized for the rapid deforestation of its forests.

Environmental organization Greenpeace criticized the Glasgow deal as insufficient. It is effectively giving the green light to “another decade of deforestation,” the organization said.

Biden announces world’s first forest conservation plan

US President Joe Biden announced in Glasgow the world’s first plan to conserve forests across the globe that “will bring together the full range of US government tools – diplomatic, economic and political – to stop deforestation, restore vital carbon sinks and improve land management.” … According to him, the American plan, for the implementation of which will be allocated up to $ 9 billion, will make it possible to restore at least 2 million hectares of forest and other ecosystems by 2030.

