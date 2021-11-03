More than 40 thousand people fall ill with coronavirus in Russia

32 807 people recovered in Russia

In Russia, over the past day, 40,443 people fell ill with coronavirus. This was reported in the federal headquarters for the fight against coronavirus.

“Over the past 24 hours, Russia has identified 40 443 new cases of coronavirus in 85 regions. Of these, 8.5% had no clinical manifestations of the disease. 1,189 deaths were recorded. During the day, 32,807 people have fully recovered in Russia, ”the headquarters for the fight against coronavirus said. A day earlier, 39,008 people were infected with the coronavirus, and 30,905 patients recovered, Dni.ru reports.

In terms of the number of new cases, Moscow is in first place, where the coronavirus was found in 6827 people. St. Petersburg is in second place (3269 cases), and in third is the Moscow region (2744).

Among the Ural regions, the Sverdlovsk Region is the leader – 721 patients. In the Chelyabinsk region – 531 new cases of COVID, in the Tyumen region – 341, in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug – 260, in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug and the Kurgan region 147 and 214, respectively. In the Perm Territory, 708 people fell ill.

Earlier, the doctor Alexander Myasnikov said that Russia is not coping with the new wave of the pandemic, and the situation was “lost” in the summer. He blamed the low rates of vaccination among the population. The current vaccination process will affect the incidence statistics only in February – March 2022, the doctor said.